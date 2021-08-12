Marilyn Ann O'Connor, 93, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Family will greet relatives and friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, with a Funeral Vigil Service at 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021, at All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, by Father David O'Connor, where family will greet friends and relatives one hour prior to Mass. A livestream of Marilyn's service may be accessed on the church's website link at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsz_76x4ag4d4pcINLfEFXg . A committal service for Marilyn will follow at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa.

Marilyn was born on June 17, 1928, in Independence, Iowa, the adopted daughter of Ralph and Mildred (Grotness) Hobart. She graduated from Des Moines North High School. On May 15, 1953, Marilyn was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) M. O'Connor. To this union, two sons were born, David and Pat. Marilyn enjoyed trap shooting, hunting and metal detecting with Bob as well as ceramics, fishing, and spending treasured time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Marilyn was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, and a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, the Telephone Pioneers and the Disabled American Veterans. Marilyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.