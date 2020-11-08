Marilyn Ann Brunsvold

Traveling is something she enjoyed with her husband and family. Last year their trip to Italy was a highlight for her. She loved spending time with her friends and going out for their weekly lunches. Marilyn also loved spending time with her sisters and brother. She was a member, and actively involved in Trinity Lutheran Church of Mason City. Often, she assisted her husband in Lyons activities. Marilyn liked playing cards, doing jig saw puzzles and planting flowers. She had a great love for the Minnesota Twins, and Vikings. She was known for her great cooking, especially her famous gravy. Marilyn was often found with a word search puzzle book nearby. Her pride and joy was being a grandmother. Marilyn enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, Tonya, Trevor, Tyler, and Brooke. As her brother once said, “she was the matriarch of the Fisher Clan, and watched over everyone”. Marilyn was an outgoing, caring, compassionate woman that will be missed by many.