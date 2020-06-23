Marilyn A. Rockafellow

Marilyn graduated from Lyle High School in 1950. She worked as a secretary for the Mower County Public Health Department at the courthouse in Austin, MN from 1950-1955 and was especially proud of working with the public health nurse and the polio vaccination program for Mower County school children. Marilyn and Dean operated a Grade A dairy farm north of St. Ansgar, IA for 25 years with registered Ayrshire cattle. She enjoyed everything outdoors including walks in the woods, gardening, fishing, cross-country skiing, camping, and working alongside Dean with the farm work. She was an amazing woodworker and chip carving was her specialty. She belonged to the Cedar River Chip-a-ways carving club. Marilyn was a faithful member of the Deborah Circle at First Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in St. Ansgar. She loved spending time with her grandchildren teaching them all about baking bread, making lefse, churning butter and other farm-life fun.