Marilyn A. Rockafellow
April 20, 1932 - June 7, 2020
Marilyn Ann Rockafellow, 88, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, June 7. Marilyn was born on April 20, 1932 at home in rural Lyle, MN to Oscar and Rena (Nelson) Sampson.
Marilyn met Naurice (Dean) Rockafellow at the roller skating rink in Osage, IA. They were married on July 3, 1955 at Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church. Dean preceded her in death on June 12, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Cleonora (Kenneth) Weness, Enid (Don) Patterson, Mildred (Keith) Westling, and one brother, Russell Sampson.
Surviving are two sisters-in-law Gladys Sampson and Joan Rockafellow; two sons Dan (Judy) Rockafellow of Springfield, MO, Chris (Jean) Rockafellow of Strafford, MO, two daughters Ann (David) Johnson of Grand Meadow, MN and Lola (John) Gleason of Morton, IL; eight grandchildren, Amy (Nathan) Sutton, Holly (Sreekanth) Acharya, Jessica Rockafellow, Paige Rockafellow, Patrick Johnson, Paul (Allison) Johnson, Celeste (Taylor) Johnston, Zachary (Molly) Gleason; six great grandchildren, Julianna, Amelia & Henry Sutton, Adam & Esmé Johnston, and Charlie Gleason.
Marilyn graduated from Lyle High School in 1950. She worked as a secretary for the Mower County Public Health Department at the courthouse in Austin, MN from 1950-1955 and was especially proud of working with the public health nurse and the polio vaccination program for Mower County school children. Marilyn and Dean operated a Grade A dairy farm north of St. Ansgar, IA for 25 years with registered Ayrshire cattle. She enjoyed everything outdoors including walks in the woods, gardening, fishing, cross-country skiing, camping, and working alongside Dean with the farm work. She was an amazing woodworker and chip carving was her specialty. She belonged to the Cedar River Chip-a-ways carving club. Marilyn was a faithful member of the Deborah Circle at First Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in St. Ansgar. She loved spending time with her grandchildren teaching them all about baking bread, making lefse, churning butter and other farm-life fun.
A graveside service will be held at Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church, rural Lyle at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 19 with a visitation beginning one hour before.
Due to the active COVID-19 virus, many of our family, friends and neighbors may feel uncomfortable about congregating in a group, and are welcome to stay safely at home. We understand and share your appreciation to keep others safe and hope to get together with you sometime in the future.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com.
