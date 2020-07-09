× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1928-2020)

Marilou Winter, 91, of Mason City, IA passed away Monday, July 06, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center.

A Celebration of her life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Bohemian Cemetery in Plymouth, Iowa with Rev. Kent Mechler of Good Shepherd officiating. Please feel free to bring your lawn chair.

Marilou Winter was born October 8, 1928. In 1936 she was lovingly adopted by Orrin and Bessie May (Harmon) Peshak. Marilou grew up in Plymouth, attending Plymouth High School and graduating as Valedictorian. In 1949 she married the love of her life, Gerald R. Winter. The couple was blessed with four daughters, Geraldine, Christine, Susan and Rebecca. The family made their home in the North Iowa area, eventually returning to Mason City. Marilou worked at Good Shepherd for 10 years as a CNA.

She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and was blessed to become a great-great grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Geraldine Winter, Christine (Jay) Curran, Susan (Brad) Morud, and Rebecca Winter, all of Mason City; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; as well as numerous extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Gerald; and a brother, Lester Peshak.

