December 2,1921-December 2, 2019
Marilayne Neibergall was born to Harry and Fern Brown on December 2,1921 in Mason City, Iowa. She graduated from Mason City, High School in 1940.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, a baby sister, Patrica Ann, and her beloved husband of 76 years, Bill. They were married on June 12, 1941.
Marilayne was all about family and was her happiest surrounded by them. She liked to hunt for treasures at garage sales, enjoyed her garden and most of all babysitting.
She is survived by her five children; Bob (Janet) Yankton, SD, Judy (Gary) Peoria, AZ, Jim (Marilyn) Mesa, AZ, Dave (Nora) Tempe, AZ and Steve (Debra) Nolensville, TN., 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
In 1976 they moved to Arizona. While there she babysat for many babies and toddlers. Some were her grandchildren and some were not. She worked in the nursery at Arizona Community Church, where she rocked, fed, sang and cuddled the babies for 3 hours on Sundays and 3 hours on Wednesdays; during the Women's Bible Study. She was in her 70's at the time and retired at 92 years of age.
Marilayne died peacefully at her daughter (Judy's) home on December 2, 2019. She will be laid to rest in the Veteran's Honor section of the Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery on December 11.
Cards can be sent to Judy Heusman at 7319 W. Eugie Ave., Peoria, AZ 85381 and memorials can be sent in her honor to Season's Hospice 2020 N. Central Ave., Suite 170, Phoenix, AZ 85004-4424.
