MASON CITY-Marie Y. Whipple, 90, of Rock Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the IOOF Home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Old Stone United Methodist Church, 1 Jackson St. with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111, N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in the Rock Falls Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Marie Whipple. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.