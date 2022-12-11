Marie Louise Nannenga

April 14, 1955-December 6, 2022

Marie Louise Nannenga, 67, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Fairview University of Minnesota Hospital of what she referred to as, "The triple threat," diabetes, heart, and kidney disease. She fought a brave battle ending with family and friends by her side.

A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 am Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St SE, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Jeni Bohls and Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Marie was born just before tax day, on April 14, 1955, in Belmond, IA, the daughter of Jake and Bernice (Ball) Nannenga. She was raised on a farm near Clear Lake, moving to Osage while in high school, graduating from Osage High School's Class of 1973. She graduated from Hamilton Business College, working at A C Nielsen, Radiologists of North Iowa, and Mercy Medical Center, retiring in 2014. After her father passed she made it a priority to make sure her mom never felt alone, having her mom move in with her. Marie cared for her mother until her passing in 2008.

Her personality could be described as sweet and caring, but oftentimes her quick wit came out surprising many. When Marie had free time she enjoyed traveling with family and friends, whether it be day trips or vacations further away. Marie liked to take her put-put (small car) to Clear Lake and other local destinations. In 2018 Marie joined a hand-n-foot card club, often playing several times a week. She had a special place in her heart for the friends she played cards with, especially, Theresa Corell, who were sisters by choice. Marie is going to be deeply missed.

Those left to cherish memories of Marie, are nieces, Elizabeth Nannenga and Jacqueline (Mark) Hawley; great nieces, Beverly Hawley and Katherine Hawley; sister-in-law, Mary Nannenga; dear friend, Theresa Corell; as well as numerous cousins and friends. Marie also has a brother, C.J. Nannenga.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Karl, and sister in-law, Leila Nannenga.

We would like to thank Mercy Medical Center and the University of Minnesota hospitals for their excellent care of Marie.

