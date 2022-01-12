Marie Bunk

July 27, 1943-January 6, 2022

RENWICK-Marie Bunk, 78, of Renwick passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Private family graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Wright Christian Reformed Church Cemetery, 1730 130th Street rural Kanawha, with Pastor Adam Porter officiating.

Sam and Lisa want family to know during these times of COVID, they completely understand if you are not comfortable attending. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

Memorials may be directed to the Renwick Baptist Church.

Marie was born on July 27, 1943 to Edward and Marie (Eenhuis) Eekhoff. She was baptized and made profession of her faith at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, Kanawha, Iowa. She grew up on a farm southwest of Kanawha with her 8 sisters, while making wonderful memories. She attended Kanawha schools and graduated from Kanawha High School in 1961.

Marie worked for the Norway Rural Telephone Company after graduation and then worked for the Farmers State Bank in Kanawha.

Marie married Christian A. Bunk on December 27, 1975 and worked alongside Chris with the farming and livestock as they made their home raising their two children on the family farm near Renwick. The couple enjoyed going to various farm and livestock sales and numerous auctions. The couple was blessed with 2 children, Samuel and Lisa; they were her pride and joy.

Marie was a hard working farm wife who was always busy taking meals out to the field, canning and freezing garden produce and she loved preparing wonderful meals for her family, those helping on the farm, or for anyone who just happened to stop by. She always made sure everyone felt at home and never went away hungry. She enjoyed following both their kids' church, and school events. Marie had a special, unique, kind, warm personality that allowed her to visit with anyone and easily established a friendship very quickly. She was known for her profound faith in God, the deep love of her family and ability to make every kid in her life feel special due to the compassionate, kind, loving way she had with children. Many nieces and nephews spent time during their summer vacations staying out at the farm. Marie loved the color blue, flowers (especially lilacs, peonies and hydrangeas), and cherished her very special, close relationship with her dear, sister, Ida. She was an excellent cook, and will be remembered for her delicious homemade angel food cakes, potato salad and her ability to can meat and her Mother's homemade vegetable soup. She also collected beautiful, antique dishes.

Marie thoroughly enjoyed watching Pastor Salem with the Christian Worship Hour when her health did not allow her to attend services at the Renwick Baptist Church. Marie was able to live on the farm until her passing, with the help of her son, Sam. She loved riding around the yard in her golf cart with her dog, Buddy.

Marie is survived by her 2 children: son Samuel Bunk of Renwick and daughter Lisa Bunk of Edmonds, Washington. Grandson: Ethan Moore of Pearland, Texas. Sisters: Ella Josten of Ventura, Esther Helps of Garner, Ida Eekhoff of Kanawha, and Lois, (Doug) Ward of Cedar Rapids. Sister-in-law: Alice Heitland of Thornton. Numerous nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and cousins, and especially her beloved dog, Buddy.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents: Ed & Marie Eekhoff, her husband Chris in 2018, her sisters: Viola Eliason, Edna Peterson, Mildred Engh, Janet Baack, and twin sisters Sally & Kathy Jo, died in infancy. Her brothers-in-law: Don Eliason, Norman “Tex” Peterson, Don Engh, Dorance Baack, Calvin Josten, Ray Helps, Bill Fischer, and Roger Heitland. Sister-in-law, Maxine Fischer and other family members.

A special thank you to Harold Trask, Matt Trask, Rick Lane and their families.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa, 50447, 641-762-3211