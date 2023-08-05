Marie Anna Thomas

July 16, 1923 - July 28, 2023

MASON CITY - Marie Anna Thomas, of Mason City, IA, passed away July 28, 2023 at 100 years and 12 days old, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday August 12, 2023, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave, Mason City, IA 50401.

Marie was born July 16, 1923, in Mason City, daughter of Pete and Laura (Himber) Lauer. She attended Mason City Schools and graduated from Mason City High School with the class of 1941. She worked at Kresge's downtown in Mason City. During World War II, she worked for Mason City Tent and Awning. Later she went on to work at Target. She retired from the YMCA in Mason City as a health center manager in 1991.

Marie enjoyed dancing at the Surf Ballroom, playing cards, going to the casino, and putting puzzles together. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church as well as the ladies circle. She was also a member of the Mason City Moose Lodge.

Marie is survived by her children, Cynthia Lund of Littleton, CO and Gary (Cheri) Thomas of Mason City; grandchildren, Amy (Dan) Leaman, Sarah (David) Morgan, Angela (Chad) Kline, Ryan (Randi) Lund, Emma Finch, Stephanie (Kevin) Thomas-Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Nick), Malorie, Mckenna, Jack, Abby, Ben, Sam; great-great grandson, Oliver; brother, Donald (Phyllis) Lauer; as well as many nieces and nephews, friends and extended family.

Marie was preceded in death by her sons, Dennis and Mark Thomas; parents; brothers, LeRoy, Frances (Maxine), Vince (Nadine) Lauer, and infant twin of Donald, Ronald; sisters, Margaret (Gerald) Jeffrey and twin Marian (Bob) Juhl; and special friend, Judy Macken.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com