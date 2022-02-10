 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marie A. Formanek

  • 0
Marie A. Formanek

Marie A. Formanek

June 20, 1930-February 7, 2022

GARNER-Marie A. Formanek, 91, of Garner passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 14, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with a rosary at 1:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural wake service. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News