Marian Rouchka

April 19, 1930 - January 1, 2020

Marian Rouchka, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Sheffield Care Center in Sheffield, IA.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jacob Rouse officiating. Burial will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 9, 2019, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home Cresco, with Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. and wake service held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.

She is survived by five children Kathleen (Timothy) Gansen, Janet (James) Evenstad, Thomas (Debra) Rouchka, Mary Jane Rouchka and Christina (Gary) Griffith, son-in-law Michael Gansen, thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and two great grandchildren that will arrive in early 2020.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband Chester Rouchka, her daughter Elizabeth Gansen, her brother Donald Boeding, her sister Alice Papenheim, and her parents Bernard and Elizabeth Boeding. Her in-laws Arlene Boeding, Gene Papenheim, Albert and Emma Meyer, Joseph and Peggy Rouchka, Lester and Mary Rouchka, Merle and Mary Benson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Marian Rouchka Memorial Fund.

To send flowers to the family of Marian Rouchka, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home

404 North Elm St.

Cresco, IA 52136 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Marian's Visitation begins.