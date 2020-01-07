Marian Rouchka
April 19, 1930 - January 1, 2020
Marian Rouchka, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Sheffield Care Center in Sheffield, IA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jacob Rouse officiating. Burial will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 9, 2019, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home Cresco, with Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. and wake service held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
She is survived by five children Kathleen (Timothy) Gansen, Janet (James) Evenstad, Thomas (Debra) Rouchka, Mary Jane Rouchka and Christina (Gary) Griffith, son-in-law Michael Gansen, thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and two great grandchildren that will arrive in early 2020.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband Chester Rouchka, her daughter Elizabeth Gansen, her brother Donald Boeding, her sister Alice Papenheim, and her parents Bernard and Elizabeth Boeding. Her in-laws Arlene Boeding, Gene Papenheim, Albert and Emma Meyer, Joseph and Peggy Rouchka, Lester and Mary Rouchka, Merle and Mary Benson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Marian Rouchka Memorial Fund.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
404 North Elm St.
Cresco, IA 52136
