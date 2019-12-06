Marian Louise (Anderson) Korn
December 23, 1925 - November 29, 2019
Marian Louise (Anderson) Korn of Bayport, MN, formerly Mason City, IA, died November 29, 2019. Per her wishes, Marian generously donated her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program. Currently, also per her wishes, there are no plans for a memorial service.
Marian was born December 23, 1925 in Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Earl and Lila Anderson. She graduated from Charles City High School and Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa. Throughout her life, Marian was a dedicated homemaker, wife, and mother. She worked as a pharmacist in Mason City, Iowa until she retired. On July 15, 1949 she married Carlton D. Korn of Stanley, Wisconsin in a ceremony in Charles City, Iowa.
Marian is survived by her husband Carlton D. Korn; daughter Jacque Korn of Oak Park Heights, MN; daughter Cherie (Bill) Rye of Mason City, IA; son Kim (Ann) Korn of Woodbury, MN; brother Ivan Anderson of Charles City, IA; sister Alice Curtis of New Brighton, MN; grandchild Michael (Dawn) Rye of Rockfalls, IA; Carl (Janet Rye) of Northwood, IA; Alex (Natalie) Korn of Minneapolis, MN; great grandchildren Abigail, Samantha, and Claire Rye of Rockfalls, IA and Sophie and Maggie Rye of Northwood, IA.
Some have asked about giving a donation in Marian's memory. If you are so inclined, we suggest Croixdale in Bayport, MN where she was so lovingly cared for in the memory care unit, and/or Lakeview Hospice who provided loving and tender care for her last two weeks.
Croixdale (possibly Employee Appreciation on the drop-down Designation): https://www.preshomes.org/get-to-know-us/foundation/make-a-gift-today
Lakeview Hospice (a drop-down choice on the Designation menu): https://35249.thankyou4caring.org/donate.
