Marian L. Stufflebeam

May 26, 1945-July 12, 2022

Marian L. Stufflebeam, 77 of Rockford passed away peacefully after her courageous battle on July 12, 2022 at her home.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Rockford First United Methodist Church, 21 3rd Street Northwest, Rockford, Iowa. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, Rockford, and reunited with her sister, Mary.

Visitation and viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family is beyond grateful for the compassionate care received by MercyOne North Iowa Hospice and their staff. Especially Martha, who went above and beyond with her care for Marian and the family. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank You!

In honor of Marian's wishes, please wear your favorite Mickey Mouse clothing or accessories.

Marian Lucille Gruver was born May 26, 1945 in Rockford, the daughter of Walter and Lillian (Linderkamp) Gruver. She attended Rockford High School and on November 18, 1962 she married the love of her life, Thomas Stufflebeam. The two were blessed with two children, Thomas Jr. and Lisa. The family made their home in Rockford, and Marian was a staple in town. She worked as a waitress in Rockford for over the years, where she met numerous longtime friends.

Marian loved thrift shopping all over North Iowa, always finding something to bring home. Mickey Mouse adorned every inch of her home. In her spare time she enjoyed making jewelry and sharing her famous sticky buns with those she loved.

She was adored as “Grandma” and “Meme” by countless people: relatives and chosen family. She loved being a grandma and adored her many grandchildren and “adopted” grandchildren around town. Her fridge was constantly loaded with favorite treats and snacks for her many visitors.

Her loving, caring, fiery personality will not soon be forgotten.

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of almost 60 years, Thomas Sr.; children, Thomas “Tom” (Angie) Stufflebeam Jr. of Rockford and Lisa (Mike) Cifranik of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren, Christina (Zack) Vaudt, Robert “Adam” (Jessica) Stufflebeam and Elizabeth Stufflebeam; great grandchildren, Logan, Ryan, Abbi, Dylan, Thomas, Corwynn and Cami; a bonus son, Jeff (Anne) Eilertson and his children, Miya, Sophia, Finn and Elise; and a sister, Marlys Andrews; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceding her in death are her parents, sisters, Mary Miller and Marilyn Silker.

