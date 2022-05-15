Marian Isaak

August 30, 1926-December 16, 2021

Marian Isaak, 95, formerly of Davenport, IA, Sun City West, AZ, and Mason City, IA, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2021 in Suwanee, GA.

She was born on August 30, 1926 in Redwood Falls, MN to Clinton and Grace Orth. Marian graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1944. She fondly remembered being the only person to play drums in the marching band while also being a cheerleader on the football field.

Marian completed a dental hygiene degree at the University of Minnesota in 1946. Her first job was in Moorhead, MN, where she met her future husband, Howard Isaak. They were united in marriage in Moorhead, MN, on May 30, 1950.

Marian continued practicing dental hygiene part time while Howard's career path varied from owning car and mobile home dealerships to motel ownership and eventually homebuilding. This odyssey took them from Fargo, ND, to Charles City, IA, Mason City, IA, St. Louis Park, MN, and back to Mason City, where they lived for over 50 years.

She was an eternal optimist, gifted hostess, loyal friend and devoted mother. She enjoyed golf, tennis, cross-country skiing, reading, playing cards and traveling. Well into her 90's, Marian would remind her family, “I am saving London for my old age!”

Marian was the first female in the University of Minnesota Marching Band in 1944. She was the also the first Dental Hygienist in Mason City. Other activities included volunteering at Hospice, helping out at church wherever she lived and visiting female prisoners at a penitentiary in Arizona.

Marian was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard, who passed away after 66 years of marriage, at the age of 100. She will always be remembered as a genuinely happy and optimistic person who was truly grateful for every phone call or visitor she received (“you've made my day”).

She is survived by her children: Maryellen (Lynn) Hawbaker of Bettendorf, IA; Brad (Cathy) Isaak of Mason City, IA and Miromar Lakes, FL; and Barb (Bud) Sines of Cumming, GA; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren all of whom she adored.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 4th at 9AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf, Iowa with lunch to follow. Inurnment will be at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery at 11AM June 6th. Memorials may be made to the Mason City Public Library Foundation at: www.masoncitylibraryfoundation.org.

“Her light may have gone out in this world, but it is definitely illuminating the next.”