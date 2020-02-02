Marian Bernadine Fitzsimmons

Marian was always happy to welcome anyone who stepped through the front door (and often welcomed them with her homemade brownies or a home cooked meal). Whether she was cooking, baking, or gardening, she never sat down, with the exception of playing cards. She was a devout Catholic and had a great devotion to praying the rosary. She enrolled her friends and family in the Association of the Miraculous Medal and diligently prayed for us all. Most importantly, she cherished countless hours spent with her family which included twenty-three grandchildren whom she dearly loved and who kept her young.