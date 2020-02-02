Marian Bernadine Fitzsimmons

December 14, 1931-January 28, 2020
Comforted by her loving husband of 61 years, Marian Bernadine (Kasperbauer) Fitzsimmons, 88, passed away at home Monday, January 27th, 2020. Throughout her long battle, she was able to stay at home under the loving care of her husband and children, alongside Janean Haukap, Julie Gray and Kindred Hospice Staff.
She was born December 14, 1931 in Manning, Iowa the daughter of John and Clara (Balk) Kasperbauer. She was the second in a family of nine children. She attended grade school in a one-room country school and graduated from Manning High School in 1949. A bright student, Marian was involved in several activities including 4-H, student council, and pep squad. Among her achievements were Quill & Scroll winner, State Dress Revue winner, and best posture. After high school she worked as a bank teller and saved enough money to begin nursing school in 1955. She graduated as valedictorian from St. Anthony's School of Nursing in 1958. She was very proud to be a walking blood donor for emergency AB+ (a rare blood type) transfusions in her time as a student.
On November 29, 1958 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Fred Fitzsimmons, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manning. Fred and Marian made their home on the farm south of Vail and raised their five children Jeff, Jean, Ann, John, and Jim. They were members of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Vail.
Marian worked as a nurse for Dr. John Hornberger at St. Anthony's and the Manning Clinic and served as the Holy Cross School nurse. After Fred retired, she took over as manager and agent at Vail Insurance Agency.
Marian was always happy to welcome anyone who stepped through the front door (and often welcomed them with her homemade brownies or a home cooked meal). Whether she was cooking, baking, or gardening, she never sat down, with the exception of playing cards. She was a devout Catholic and had a great devotion to praying the rosary. She enrolled her friends and family in the Association of the Miraculous Medal and diligently prayed for us all. Most importantly, she cherished countless hours spent with her family which included twenty-three grandchildren whom she dearly loved and who kept her young.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers: Mike Kasperbauer, Jim Kasperbauer, Gerry Kasperbauer, and Patrick Kasperbauer. She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Fitzsimmons, and children: Jeff Fitzsimmons (Barb), Jean Dare (Dave), Ann Emig (Mark), John Fitzsimmons (Lindy), and Jim Fitzsimmons (Shelley); twenty three grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Carmen) and Lonni (Lou); sisters, Patty Sheets and Linda Johansen; sisters-in-law, Isabel, Marge, Jan, and Kathy; nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.
Memorials may be directed to Siouxland Catholic Radio,KFHC 88.1.
