Marian Arlene Smith

June 26, 1937-October 29, 2022

Marian Arlene Smith, 85, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away at her home in Waukee, on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. will be a rosary. The visitation will follow from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. both at Ernst Funeral Home, Waukee. Mass of Christian Burial to be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Marian will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

To view Marian's full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.ernstfuneralhome.com.

