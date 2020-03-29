April 9, 1945-March 12, 2020
MASON CITY - Marian A. Clark, 74, of Mason City, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
You have free articles remaining.
Marian A Clark was born on April 9, 1945, to a Pioneering Kansas Ranching family. The daughter of William and Thelma (Todd) Pope, Marian grew up with her family on the Eastern Colorado Plains. After training as a nurse Marian worked in Denver, in the Pacific North West and Juneau, Alaska.
Marian met and married Fred Clark in 19733 after which the couple lived in Alaska, Montana, Oregon and Washington before settling in North Iowa in 1998. Their children, Sarah and Jim were born in Alaska and now have their own families. Sarah (Kyle) Case live in Mason City, Jim (Mandy) Clark live in Winterville, North Carolina.
Marian is survived by her husband: Fred; children: Sarah Case, Jim Clark; grandchildren: Max, Olivia and Liam Case, Madi, Jeremiah and Noah Clark; brothers: Todd and Merle Pope.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.