Maria L. Faber

November 23, 1958-February 17, 2020

Maria Lynne (Van Meter) Faber, passed February 17, 2020 due to ongoing health issues. Maria was born November 23, 1958 in Kansas City, MO but spent the majority of her life in Iowa.

Memorial visitation will be from 12:00 pm-4:00 pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W 1st St, Ankeny, IA).

Maria was a fantastic cook, creative and innovative in the kitchen. Cooking was an art to her and because of this the recipe was hardly ever the same twice. In this cooking process, she piled the dishes so high that scared even the messiest of guests. But, no one minded doing the dishes after getting to partake in her delicious creations.

She was a fabric artist, creating beautiful quilts that will be cherished by her family forever. During her youngest daughter's figure skating days, she created many original ensembles and decked the majority of the NIFSC skaters in their uniform skirts.

You could always count on Maria for a laugh and a great story. To lighten the mood, she would sing songs or tell stories from her younger days. One that stands out to the grandchildren is the “Chiquita Banana song”. (Don't ever put a banana in the refrigerator- Oh, no, no!)