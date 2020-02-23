Maria L. Faber

November 23, 1958-February 17, 2020
Maria Lynne (Van Meter) Faber, passed February 17, 2020 due to ongoing health issues. Maria was born November 23, 1958 in Kansas City, MO but spent the majority of her life in Iowa.
Memorial visitation will be from 12:00 pm-4:00 pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W 1st St, Ankeny, IA).
Maria was a fantastic cook, creative and innovative in the kitchen. Cooking was an art to her and because of this the recipe was hardly ever the same twice. In this cooking process, she piled the dishes so high that scared even the messiest of guests. But, no one minded doing the dishes after getting to partake in her delicious creations.
You have free articles remaining.
She was a fabric artist, creating beautiful quilts that will be cherished by her family forever. During her youngest daughter's figure skating days, she created many original ensembles and decked the majority of the NIFSC skaters in their uniform skirts.
You could always count on Maria for a laugh and a great story. To lighten the mood, she would sing songs or tell stories from her younger days. One that stands out to the grandchildren is the “Chiquita Banana song”. (Don't ever put a banana in the refrigerator- Oh, no, no!)
During her professional career, the standout is her time at North Iowa CASA. She found her work fulfilling and rewarding to contribute to the lives of young children who needed a voice.
Maria is survived by her three children; Andrea (Shawn) Durbin, Charles (Sarah) Davis and Sara (Mitchell) Gore, grandchildren; Ricardo, Colton, Maria, Caleb, Christian, Larkin and Asher. Her two sisters; Carin (Jeff) Murphy and Anne (Dave) Will, her mother; Patricia McCary and her stepmother Regina VanMeter.
Maria was preceded in death by her father, Samuel VanMeter.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial fund at https://everloved.com/life-of/maria-faber.
Service information
12:00PM-4:00PM
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.