Mari Farmakis, age 94, of Dayton, OH, formerly Mason City, IA, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Mari was born to the late James and Helen (LaLousi) Farmakis on March 31, 1927 in Mason City, IA. She was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Mari graduated from Mason High School before moving to New York, NY to pursue her career in entertainment. She performed on Broadway professionally as a singer and dancer. In Mari's later years she resided in Fresno, CA with her sisters before moving to Dayton with her sister Evelyn. Mari loved traveling to Europe, especially Greece. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Peter Farmakis, Niki Skodan, and Marina Cobb. She is survived by sister, Evelyn Boosalis; nephews, Constantine N. (Vicki) Boosalis, James N. Boosalis, Matthew N. (Penny) Boosalis, and David N. (Leah) Boosalis, Mary (Dr. Tom) Olsen. Funeral Services will be held at 12PM on Wednesday, July 21 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N, Dayton, OH 45405. Burial in Belmont Memorial Park in Fresno, CA. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2219 N Orchard St, Fresno, CA 93703. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.