Margorie "Ann" Ivonavitch

MASON CITY - Margorie "Ann" Ivonavitch, 95, of Mason City, IA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the I.O.O.F. Home.

Margorie Ann Ivonavitch was the beloved wife of Mike Ivonavitch and mother of two children: Jim and Rick Ivonavitch. She was born in Chetopa, Kansas, on February 14, 1928. She grew up on a farm in Thompson, IA, and later she moved to Mason City, IA where she graduated from MCHS in 1946.

It was in Mason City where she met the love of her life, Mike. She spent the rest of her life in Mason City with Mike, who passed Nov. 29, 2020.

Ann was the personality of the family; always upbeat, and ever friendly she enjoyed family and friends her entire life. From Holiday dinners that more than filled their small family home on 20th St., she always made room for one more as family grew. Although she was never a gourmet cook; her turkey stuffing for Thanksgiving and Christmas will always be remembered as the BEST ever. Her interests included: fishing, crafting, gardening and listening to country music.

Ann is survived by her sons: Jim (Lizabeth Bogard) Ivonavitch and Rick (Celia Read) Ivonavitch. Grandchildren: Clay (Sarah) Ivonavitch, Katelin (Cody) Lugar, Jennifer Ivonavitch (Dakota Nelson), and Bryn (Mike) Ivonavitch-Craft. Siblings: Ruth Groesbeck and Irma Beek and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Bertie (Joe) Torres, Sharon Donovan, Mary Meyers; and brother: John (May) Campor and brother-in-law Ronald Groesbeck.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to Noon on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City with a luncheon to follow.

Arrangements are with Fullerton Funeral Home.