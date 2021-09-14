Margie Schmidt

September 5, 2021

MASON CITY-Margie Schmidt, age 88, died at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, IA, on September 5, 2021. Margie loved children. She was an active Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer and was honored as Iowa's CASA volunteer of the year.

Margie was born in Sioux City, IA, on August 6, 1933, to Roy and Marie Lane. After graduating from high school, she was told she could go to college anywhere she could reach by train because her father worked for the railroad.

She graduated from the University of Dubuque with a teaching degree and began her career in an elementary school. Her life took her to Des Moines, Boone, and then out of Iowa to Philadelphia. After another move led to a five year stint back in Dubuque in the 1970s, her family relocated to Fanwood, NJ. In 1980, Margie moved to Mason City to be near her parents.

From running Christian Education programs, to substitute teaching in the Mason City School District, she always enjoyed helping children. When she became the director of Mason City's Senior Center, Margie made sure that the building, which was purchased and remodeled into its first permanent location in 1993, also included a Charlie Brown Childcare center to facilitate multigenerational mixing.