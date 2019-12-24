Margie "Mag" LaVonne Sheriff
Margie "Mag" LaVonne Sheriff

Margie “Mag” Lavonne Sheriff

January 17, 1925 - December 5, 2019

Margie “Mag” Lavonne Sheriff (née Johnson) died at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond on December 5, 2019, in Belmond IA, at the age of 94.

Mag was born on January 17, 1925, in Belmond IA, to her parents, Julius and Lillie (Ulstad) Johnson.

She attended public schools in Belmond. Mag and Donald “Red” Sheriff were married in 1944. They farmed in the Goodell, Thornton, and Meservey areas until retiring to Belmond in 1980.

Mag kept very busy as a homemaker raising her five children on the farm. She loved baking and cooking and was known for her delicious cakes (angel food and chocolate), candies (especially fudge and bon-bons), cookies, and pies served with a fresh cup of Folger's coffee. Mag's grandchildren loved to stay with her and Red, when she would make their favorite foods specially for them.

Mag is survived by her sister, Jeanette Pruin; sons, Jeffrey (& Marva) Sheriff, Timothy (& Judy) Sheriff, Gregory (& Belva) Sheriff; daughter, Sandra Marken; son-in-law, Erling Teigen; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; seven of her siblings; her husband of 73 years, Red Sheriff; daughter, Linda (Sheriff) Teigen; and great-granddaughter, Addie Sheriff.

In accordance with Mag's instructions and desire, there will not be a funeral or memorial service. A private inurnment with the immediate family will take place at the Belmond Cemetery next spring.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com.

