Margie Mae Gilbertson (Parsons)

January 10, 1926-February 18, 2021

APPLE VALLEY, MN-Margie Mae Gilbertson (Parsons) passed away on February 18, 2021 at her home in Apple Valley, MN. She was born January 10, 1926 in Mason City to Rhoda (Hoveland) and Wilson Parsons.

She attended Mason City High School and graduated with the class of 1944. She immediately went to work as a Timekeeper at the Mason City Brick and Tile.

She met the “Love of her Life”, Floyd “Gib” Gilbertson and they were married July 21, 1946. To this union, four children were born: Julie Ann, Jane Kay, Jon Alan, and baby Jeffrey Kyle (who was born silently).

Margie had many activities. She loved to golf, play Bridge and 500, and enjoyed her coffee time with friends and family. They enjoyed traveling and camping with their camper.