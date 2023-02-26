Margie L. Brones

May 16, 1935-February 19, 2023

LAKE MILLS-Margie L. Brones, age 87 of Lake Mills passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at her daughter's home in rural Lake Mills, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 3rd at Schott Funeral Home, Lake Mills with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating and burial services following at Salem Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 2nd, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home, 902 E Main St in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Margie was born on May 16, 1935 to Anders and Emma Thrond in Worth County, baptized at Silver Lake Lutheran Church and confirmed at Emmons Lutheran Church. She attended country school at Silver Lake District 2 and graduated from Emmons H.S. in 1951.

Margie and Max were married at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson on October 17, 1953. She raised her children then graduated from NIACC in 1979 (Practical Nursing) and 1982 (A.A.S. Nursing).

Margie was a beloved RN working at the Forest City Community Hospital and Winnebago County Public Health where she retired as the Administrator.

Survivors include four children, Lynn Brones (Laura) of Johnston, Lee (Nisi) Brones of Louisville, Kentucky, Lisa (Chris) Huber of Louisville, Kentucky, and Lori (Scott) Westcott of Lake Mills; grandchildren; Brock (April) Brones, Brett Brones, Keona (Antiwuan) Satterfield, Bryan (Joya) Coatley, Jr., Marques Brones, Brandon Brones, Kelsea (Anthony) Hardesty, Alex Huber, Ashley Huber, Megan Fjelstad, Morgan (Caleb) Dirksen, and Madison Westcott; and great-grandchildren, Anthony, Avery, Kori, Ryleigh, Simone, Skylar, Leelyn, Lucas, Braylon, Kolbie Margie, and Kameron. Margie is also survived by her three brothers, Arnold (Darlene) Thrond, Truman (Barbara) Thrond, Dale (Kathy) Thrond, brother-in-law Ed Sewald.

She was preceded in death by her husband Max Brones; parents Anders and Emma Thrond; and in-laws Lyle and Thelma Brones.