October 26, 1921-December 21, 2022

WEST BRANCH-Margie Ellen Mikkelsen, 101, of West Branch passed away on December 21, 2022 at Crestview Specialty Care.

Margie was born on October 26, 1921 in Thornton, Iowa to Charles and Minnie (Meyer) Moritz. She married Edward Mikkelsen on May 2, 1939. The couple raised their five children in Mason City, Iowa before Edward passed away from leukemia in 1975.

Margie was a seamstress and a cook for many years, working at several local businesses and restaurants in Mason City, Iowa before eventually retiring. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and most of all playing cards. She belonged to several card clubs in West Branch with her favorite card games being Pinochle, Canasta and 31, which she especially enjoyed playing with her family.

In her later years, she moved to West Branch, where she lived with her daughter Mick for more than 25 years, enjoying each other’s company. Her family would like to thank Crestview Specialty Care for the loving care given to Margie the last two years of her life.

She is survived by her four children Marilyn Smith of Hampton, IA, Marsha Potter of Mason City, IA, Marcella “Mick” Laughlin of West Branch, IA, and Edward (Jenny) Mikkelsen Jr of Mason City, IA; son-in-law Jim Bricker of Shelby, OH; 17 grandchildren Rick, Greg, Diane, Kim, Willy, David, Roger, Leanna, Camie, Bobby, Barb, Tony, Bobby, Stacey, Brittany, Tara and Maddie; a nephew Larry (Judy) Lightbody of Thornton, IA; and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter Myrna Bricker, four sons-in-law Bob, Bill, Bob, and Jack, three siblings Harry, Irvin and Ednamae, and two grandchildren Lynne and Carter.

Private family services will be held with burial held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association or Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch.

Memories of Margie and online condolences may be shared with her family at www.lensingfuneral.com