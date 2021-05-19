Margaret “Peg” E. Davis

Peg was born October 3, 1948, daughter of Thomas and Leona (Helin) Rafferty. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Newman Catholic High School, class of 1967. After high school, she worked at Good Shepherd as a Nurse's Aide for many years. She met her husband, Clifford Davis, while working at KFC. Peg was united in marriage to Cliff in 1969 in Mason City and to this union two sons were born, Jeff and Scott Davis. While raising her family, Peg worked various retail jobs in the Mason City area, retiring in 1993, so she could focus on spoiling her grandchildren.