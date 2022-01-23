Margaret N. Crawford

Margaret was born to George Newman and Teresa Hayes Newman and spent her young years in Clear Lake , graduating from the Clear Lake public school system. She attended University of Minnesota, earning Bachelors Degree in Social Case Work. Margaret and Dr. William Crawford married and raised a family of six children, living in Iowa City, Iowa, Tokyo Japan, Oshkosh Wisconsin, Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Waterford, Wisconsin. She received a Master of Science in Student Counseling from the University of Wisconsin, joined the counseling department at Marion College in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, rising to become the director of the department, and subsequently Dean of Students.