Margaret Mary Shanks

April 10, 1933-December 23, 2022

MASON CITY-Margaret Mary Shanks, 89, of Mason City, IA, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit. Memorial services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, with the Pastor Scott Davis officiating. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Margaret was born to Reuben and Matilda (Bohnsack) Freese. Growing up on a farm with brother Don, instilled in her a work ethic that carried through her life. Margaret attended school in Nora Springs and worked at the bakery in Nora Springs.

Margaret was blessed with five children. As a loving mother, she provided her children with great childhood memories, often doing without for herself, to make sure the family had what was needed. She was a loving, devoted wife to Earl for 61 years. She took accounting classes and managed the finances for Earl’s Custom Cabinet and Construction business. As the children grew, she also worked at part-time jobs to help provide for her family. Family was very important to Margaret. She was always there for her children, praying them through every event in their lives. She also loved being a grandma and watching her grandsons grow into young men. She truly treasured them.

Margaret enjoyed reading and always grew large vegetable and flower gardens. She had a love for animals, helping many a stray cat over the years. She loved being outdoors. While Earl was alive, it was very common for her to be beside Earl helping whether it was cutting down another tree, tending to the yard, or doing another project.

Margaret had been a member of several churches over her lifetime and dearly loved her circle of church friends. She was baptized in 1968 and ordained as a deaconess in 1994. She was often behind the scenes serving in some way. Margaret was one that never wanted to be a bother to anyone, instead she was always concerned and praying for others. She and Earl found a very loving God-centered family and were members of Grace

Evangelical Free Church. Margaret’s unwavering faith in God was a constant that guided her through life.

Margaret is survived by her five children, Dennis (Cindi) Shanks of Mason City, IA Bruce Shanks of Mason City, IA, Randy (Cheryl) Shanks of West Des Moines, IA, Terry (Jennifer) Shanks of Johnston, IA, and Linda (Mark) Rahm of Mason City, IA; four grandsons, Curtis, Collin, Ryan and Sam; brother, Don Freese of Mason City, IA; sisters-in-law, Jean Shanks of Mason City, IA and Lois Shanks of Galena, IL; brother-in-law, David (Joyce) Shanks of CA, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding her in death was husband of 61 years, Earl Shanks; and her parents.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Hospice Staff for providing Margaret with such loving care.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.