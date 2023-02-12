Margaret Marlene (Baker) Vaage

February 7, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Margaret Marlene (Baker) Vaage, 88, of Clear Lake, IA, passed away on Tuesday February 7, 2023 at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake, IA.

A Funeral Service was held 10:30 am Friday February 10, 2023 at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave N, Clear Lake, IA, with Pastor Sylvester Holima and Randy Vaage officiating. Burial was held in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation was at 9:30am to 10:30am on Friday February 10, 2023 prior to the Funeral Service at the Clear United Methodist Church.

