Margaret M. Klingsporn
June 26, 1923-December 13, 2020
St. Ansgar - Margaret Mary Klingsporn “Nana”, 97 of St. Ansgar, Iowa, went home to be with Jesus on Dec. 13, 2020. A life fully lived; a love fully shared. A thousand pages would never capture but a heartbeat of her impact in the lives of those who knew her. Throughout her entire life she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was definitely the center of the family and will be so missed by everyone!
Margaret was born June 26, 1923 in Moneta, Iowa, to Lloyd and Mae Spang. She grew up near Moneta except for a couple years in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, where she graduated from high school. In high school she was involved with piano, 4-H, and cheerleading. After high school she attended nurse's training in Sioux City, Iowa.
Margaret married Lambert Fechter Nov. 15, 1942, and followed him to various military pilot training bases while he trained WWII pilots. After the war they lived in the Hartley, Iowa, area then settled onto a farm north of Hartley and started raising three children, Linda Doman, Dick Fechter, and Janet Otis. While Lambert continued to fly extensively, Margaret also got her pilots license and enjoyed flying as well. At a young age, Margaret found her talent as an artist and today, her many paintings are proudly hung in the homes of her children and grandchildren. On June 4, 1959, Lambert was tragically killed in an airplane accident.
On April 7, 1960, Margaret married a family friend she had known for many years, Arlo Jochims. The family moved to Lakefield, Minnesota, where Arlo had an established plumbing business. This marriage blessed her with three more children; Laura Gagnon, Deanne Bauserman, and David Jochims. Arlo passed away May 31, 1977.
On July 31, 1982, she married Blaine Klingsporn “Papa,” who became a father to us all, and added two more children to our family; Carol and Keith. Nana and Papa lived in Lakefield, Worthington, and Osage, where many large and happy family gatherings occurred. Blaine passed away on Feb. 9, 2008. In January of 2016 Margaret moved to the Good Samaritan Center in St. Ansgar, Iowa. Margaret continued to be the center of her entire family and positively influenced all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and her four siblings; John Spang, Ernie Spang, Ruth Wells (Cochran) and Audrey Jean, as well as her son-in-law, Pat Doman, and step sons, Keith Klingsporn and Moe Lehman.
Left to cherish her memory are her six children, Linda Doman, Mendota Heights, MN, Dick (Patricia) Fechter, Byron, MN, Janet (Scott) Otis, West Des Moines, IA, Laura (Joe) Gagnon, Tampa, FL, Deanne (Scott) Bauserman, Osage, IA, David (Cathy) Jochims, Hartley, IA., 27 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life gathering is planned for June 26, 2021. Her ashes will be buried with her husbands, Lambert and Arlo, in the Hartley, Iowa, cemetery.
Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706
