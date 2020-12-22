Margaret M. Klingsporn

June 26, 1923-December 13, 2020

St. Ansgar - Margaret Mary Klingsporn “Nana”, 97 of St. Ansgar, Iowa, went home to be with Jesus on Dec. 13, 2020. A life fully lived; a love fully shared. A thousand pages would never capture but a heartbeat of her impact in the lives of those who knew her. Throughout her entire life she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was definitely the center of the family and will be so missed by everyone!

Margaret was born June 26, 1923 in Moneta, Iowa, to Lloyd and Mae Spang. She grew up near Moneta except for a couple years in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, where she graduated from high school. In high school she was involved with piano, 4-H, and cheerleading. After high school she attended nurse's training in Sioux City, Iowa.