Margaret L. Downing

Margaret and Louis married on February 5, 1951. The two farmed outside of Greene as they raised their eight children. Margaret's life was devoted to caring for her family. Beyond the household chores of cooking, cleaning, and childcare, Margaret was involved in every aspect of running the farm. She worked in the fields, walking beans and picking up corn, and tended to the livestock. Margaret kept fruit and vegetable gardens and as a lover of flowers she was known to create flower beds in every available space she could find.

When the need arose, Margaret found work outside of the farm. She used her knack for caretaking and found work in health care. She spent many years working as a nurse's aide and a home health aide.

In 1972 Margaret began what was most likely her favorite job, this is the year that she became Grandma. She would eventually be the proud grandmother to seventeen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren. Referred to by many as “The Cookie Grandma,” Margaret was well known for baking and delivering batches of delicious cookies to each of her grandchildren. Beyond cookies, each grandchild could be assured that when they arrived at Grandma's house their favorite treat would be ready and waiting. Her family was spoiled with muffins, pies, and her famous fresh-out-of-the-oven dinner rolls at every gathering.