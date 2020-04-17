Margaret (Johnson) Tue
September 25, 1948 - April, 12, 2020
Margaret (Johnson) Katter Tue, age 71, of Garner, IA, and formerly of Klemme, IA, died, Sunday, April, 12, 2020, with her family at her side following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. The family will have a graveside service at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA, on Monday April 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm. A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Klemme United Methodist Church in the near future. Memorials in Margaret's memory may be made to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Klemme United Methodist Church, or the Klemme American Legion.
Margaret Johnson, the daughter of Robert Clarence and Judith (Ceder) Johnson, was born September 25, 1948, in Renwick, Iowa. In 1952, she moved with her family to Klemme, Iowa, where she attended Klemme School and graduated from Klemme High School in the Class of 1966. During her Klemme school years she was active in band, marching band, 4-H, and cheerleading.
Margaret furthered her education at the University of Iowa, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Education.
Following college Margaret commenced her career in teaching fulltime for the Klemme High School, where she taught Home Economics for a number of years. She also substitute taught in the Belmond-Klemme Schools and was employed for a time as the girls basketball and track coach.
Margaret eventually became employed at IMT (Iowa Mold Tooling) and then was an integral employee at Stellar Industries, both in Garner, IA. She fulfilled the position of Purchasing Manager for most of her career and was the Supplier Relations Manager at the time of her retirement in December of 2019. Margaret enjoyed her career and the many relationships that she built throughout the years from all over the world.
Margaret married Noel Katter in June of 1970, at the Klemme United Methodist Church and their union was blessed with two children, Miekka and John. They later were divorced in 1988. Margaret later married Mark L. Tue at the Klemme United Methodist Church on May 26, 1990, and their union brought daughter Morgan into the world. Their marriage also added step-son, Dru, to the family. In 1999, Mark, Margaret, and Morgan moved to Garner, Iowa. Mark and Margaret were looking forward to celebrating 30 years together, and since he too had just retired, were looking forward to their next chapter in life and traveling about the country.
Margaret truly had a zest for life and looked forward to everything that each day brought with it. She enjoyed her work and the rewards of working with others as well as the many opportunities to travel that sometimes came with her job. Her family was very important to her and she loved to support her children in all their life endeavors. Margaret looked forward to spending time with her grandkids and could be found spectating and cheering for them in their extra-curricular activities. Margaret and Mark traveled throughout the U.S over the years and were looking forward to many more adventures.
Margaret's kids reflect fondly on memories of mom and their annual treks to the Iowa State Fair, attending rock concerts, girls shopping excursions, and so many other precious times together. In earlier years of their lives, she had been a 4-H mother and had helped them with piano lessons.
Margaret was always very active and loved to spend time with her husband and her many girlfriends on the golf courses around the area. She took many days off during the summer to do golf tournaments with her girlfriends. She very much enjoyed the times with the gals bowling, attending concerts, "Friday Night Casino" outings, and various other activities. She was an excellent quilter and loved to spend her free time creating countless one of a kind quilts.
Margaret had a lifelong love of music and was very proficient on her French horn. She was a member of the “Nonsemble” band and the Clear Lake Municipal Band for years and truly looked forward to summer performances at the Clear Lake Band Shell and other venues. Her musical talents were also something she shared for a long time as she played in support of the Memorial Day remembrance services and as organist at the Klemme United Methodist Church for over 50 years for regular services, funerals, and weddings. She could play almost any music that was put in front of her. She was a long-time member of both the VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries.
Her family and friends will reflect fondly on Margaret as a beautiful lady inside and out. One who rarely complained, was always upbeat and optimistic and would often say, "Everything will be O.K.!" She never was one who wanted for attention or to be in the spotlight, and this unselfish gift was also shown in her quiet but diligent battle with cancer for the past two+ years.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband Mark Tue, Garner, IA; daughter Miekka (Blake) Cooper and their children Mia-Margaret Katter and Jackson and Vincent Milhan, all of Mason City, IA; John (Gina) Katter and their child Kana Katter of Klemme, IA; Morgan (Adam) Kramer and their future daughter who Margaret was looking forward to seeing of Garner, IA, and Dru (Meghan) Nelson, and their son Levi Nelson of Monroe, IA; her brother Marly (Lois) Johnson of Klemme, IA, and other extended family and countless friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA, is handling arrangements. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com, 641-444-4474.
