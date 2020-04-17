Margaret (Johnson) Tue

Margaret's kids reflect fondly on memories of mom and their annual treks to the Iowa State Fair, attending rock concerts, girls shopping excursions, and so many other precious times together. In earlier years of their lives, she had been a 4-H mother and had helped them with piano lessons.

Margaret was always very active and loved to spend time with her husband and her many girlfriends on the golf courses around the area. She took many days off during the summer to do golf tournaments with her girlfriends. She very much enjoyed the times with the gals bowling, attending concerts, "Friday Night Casino" outings, and various other activities. She was an excellent quilter and loved to spend her free time creating countless one of a kind quilts.

Margaret had a lifelong love of music and was very proficient on her French horn. She was a member of the “Nonsemble” band and the Clear Lake Municipal Band for years and truly looked forward to summer performances at the Clear Lake Band Shell and other venues. Her musical talents were also something she shared for a long time as she played in support of the Memorial Day remembrance services and as organist at the Klemme United Methodist Church for over 50 years for regular services, funerals, and weddings. She could play almost any music that was put in front of her. She was a long-time member of both the VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries.