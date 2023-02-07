Margaret Jane (Struck) Larson

February 4, 2023

KANAWHA-Margaret Jane (Struck) Larson, age 92, of Kanawha passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha, Iowa.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Internment will take place at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Margaret the daughter of Dr. H.C. and Minnie (Royer) Struck was born on June 15, 1930 in Kanawha, Iowa.

Margaret married John “Red” Larson in August 1947. Their union was blessed with four children.

Margaret is survived by two daughters: Peggy (Joe) Larson of Kanawha and Mary Lumadue of Kanawha; Daughter-in-law Judy Larson of Statesboro, Georgia; grandchildren: Eric Larson, Mitchell Larson, Jennifer (Derrick) Robertson, Laura (James) Larson, James Larson, Joe Larson, Nikki Smith, Michael Taylor, Zoe Larson, and Becky Heeren; fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Dr. H.C. and Minnie Struck, her husband John, sons Steven Larson and Dr. Jerry Larson, sisters Mariel Cole and Virginia Hanson.