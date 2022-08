Margaret J. Morris

March 15, 1921-July 30, 2022

Margaret J. Morris, 101 years, 4 months, 15 days, passed away July 30, 2022, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.

Margaret was born March 15, 1921, the daughter of Jim and Glee (Nichols) Hutzell in rural Ventura, Iowa.

Margaret is survived by daughters, Susie (Buzz) Davis, Linda (Tom) Gaarder, Bonnie Stephens; daughter-in-law, Susanne Morris Prindle; six grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Murl; son, Larry Morris; grandson-in-law, Marty Eckhardt; two sisters and five brothers.

