Margaret G. Schluter

September 29, 1927-March 30, 2020
MASON CITY -- Margaret Gracie Schluter, 92, of Mason City, passed away on March 30, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Private graveside services were held at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Memorials may be directed to the family of Margaret Schluter care of daughter Linda Schluter, 1316 7th St SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Margaret Gracie Schluter was born on September 29, 1927 at home to parents Fred and Viola (Holsclaw) Chantrill in rural Hardin County. Margaret went to school in a one room school house until 8th grade, and then graduated from Iowa Falls High School. She obtained her teaching certificate from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. Margaret began her teaching career in one room classrooms over the next four years.
Margaret married Vernon Schluter on May 23, 1948 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hubbard, Iowa. Margaret and Vernon farmed together for many years in the Rockfordora Springs area. Vernon and Margaret were blessed with 7 children.
Margaret resumed her teaching career in 1963 and also went on to obtain her Bachelor's Degree from Wartburg College in 1970. She taught 5th grade then transitioned to 3rd grade at Rudd, Rockford, and Marble Rock Community Schools for the next 26 years until her retirement in May of 1989. She taught a total of 30 years. She enjoyed hearing from her former students.
Margaret was a member of the Mason City Area Retired Personnel Association, ISEA, NEA, AARP, Mason City Senior Center, and a former member of the Camera Club and the Investment Club. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Margaret loved to travel and to spend time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed word games, her computer and lively conversations with all.
She is survived by her children, Mary Keck of Forest City and children, Tracia (Les) Billman, Jennifer (Stephen) Markle, Kevin Lyndon (Ginni) Keck; Linda Schluter of Mason City, and her children, Mark (Punyawee)Lines, Sarah (Bob) ONeill and Scott (Bea) Lines; Larry Schluter (Sharon) of Osage, IA, and his children, Janet (Charles) Hooper, Teresa Carri Grimes, and Michelle Schluter; Myron Schluter (Vicki) of Louisburg, KS, and children, Rachel (Aaron) Lock, and Matthew Schluter; Randy Schluter (Susan) of Mason City, and children, Nick (Sarah Jo) Schluter and Mandy (Mike) Steckly; Faye (Mike Tull) of Algona, and her children, Kelli, Ben (Lacey), and April Wright: ; daughter-in-law, Karen (Roger Hovinga) Schluter of Decorah, IA, and children, Travis and Mitch (Kelsey) Schluter; and one brother, James (Roma) Chantrill. She was very proud of her 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; one son, Dale; parents, Fred and Viola Chantrill; and two brothers, Richard Chantrill and Clyde Chantrill.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
