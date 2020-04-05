Margaret G. Schluter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MASON CITY -- Margaret Gracie Schluter, 92, of Mason City, passed away on March 30, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Private graveside services were held at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Memorials may be directed to the family of Margaret Schluter care of daughter Linda Schluter, 1316 7th St SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Margaret Gracie Schluter was born on September 29, 1927 at home to parents Fred and Viola (Holsclaw) Chantrill in rural Hardin County. Margaret went to school in a one room school house until 8th grade, and then graduated from Iowa Falls High School. She obtained her teaching certificate from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. Margaret began her teaching career in one room classrooms over the next four years.

Margaret married Vernon Schluter on May 23, 1948 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hubbard, Iowa. Margaret and Vernon farmed together for many years in the Rockfordora Springs area. Vernon and Margaret were blessed with 7 children.