January 20, 1929-August 30, 2019
DOUGHERTY --- Margaret G. Marzen, 90, of Mason City and formerly of Dougherty, died Friday (August 30, 2019) at Country Meadows Place Assisted Living in Mason City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday (September 3, 2019) at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with The Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Dougherty.
Margaret's family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 am until Mass at the church on Tuesday.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Margaret's name to Epiphany Parish or Newman Catholic Schools.
The daughter of John and Bridgette (Welch) Conway, Margaret Genevieve was born on January 20, 1929 in Osgood, Iowa. In 1936 the family moved to Dougherty where Margaret attended and graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School.
On June 22, 1948 Margaret was united in marriage to Bernard Marzen at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dougherty. Together they would share nearly 70 years of marriage.
For many years Bernard and Margaret made their home outside of Dougherty where Margaret tended to the children and helped Bernard on the farm. In 2012 the couple retired and moved to Mason City.
Throughout the years Margaret was very active within St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where she served in the Ladies Auxiliary. She was known in the Dougherty area for her love of baking, especially her pies and cookies. Until just a few years ago she was still delivering pies to family and friends for special occasions.
Those grateful in sharing in her life are her children, Mary Jo (Vic) Stein, Davenport, Jean (John) Cantlin, Baltimore, Larry Marzen, Dougherty, Luanne Schmidt, Rochester, Theresa (Louis) Vetsch, Grand Rapids, and Jolene (Jay) Hibbard, Albert Lea; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother in law, Jerry (Delores) Marzen, Dougherty; sister in law, Bernadine Marzen, Mason City; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; parents, John and Bridgette Conway; sons, Thomas Joseph and John Andrew; and siblings, Catherine (Ed) Ewen and Edward (Millie) Conway.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.; ColonialChapels.com
