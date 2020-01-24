Margaret Elstad (Kittleson) Grell

March 21, 1927 - January 22, 2020

Northwood – Margaret Elstad (Kittleson) Grell, 92, of Northwood, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th St. North, Northwood, with Pastor Burton Everist and Pastor Jack Gannett officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood.

Family suggests memorial contributions to First Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Margaret was born March 21, 1927, the daughter of Clarence N. and Clara Marie (Elstad) Kittleson in Mason City. She was baptized on July 24, 1927, and confirmed on June 1, 1941, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Mason City.