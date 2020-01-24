Margaret Elstad (Kittleson) Grell
March 21, 1927 - January 22, 2020
Northwood – Margaret Elstad (Kittleson) Grell, 92, of Northwood, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th St. North, Northwood, with Pastor Burton Everist and Pastor Jack Gannett officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood.
Family suggests memorial contributions to First Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Margaret was born March 21, 1927, the daughter of Clarence N. and Clara Marie (Elstad) Kittleson in Mason City. She was baptized on July 24, 1927, and confirmed on June 1, 1941, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Mason City.
A graduate of Mason City High School, Margaret married Harold L. Grell on April 20, 1947 in Clear Lake, and to that union, five children were born. She and Harold lived in Clear Lake from 1948-1974, and during that time, she worked at the Clear Lake Bakery. They later moved to Northwood where she would work at Reeder's Meat Locker, Klein Drug Store and Ver Helst Drug Store.
Margaret was a member of First Lutheran Church in Northwood, Lydia Circle and the VFW Post 6779 Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, playing Yahtzee and solitaire, and spending time with her family.
Margaret is survived by her children, Karen Suby of Madison, WI, Kathleen (Larry) Gentz of Northwood, James Grell of Severance, CO, Rick (Kay) Grell of Chillicothe, MO, and Randy (Connie) Grell of Chillicothe, MO; 14 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Sturgess of Minneapolis, MN; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two grandchildren; parents-in-law, Clarence and Arvetta Lawhorn; siblings, Carrie Johnson, Jeremaine Kittleson, Evelyn Callanan, Lorraine Kingsbury, Laverne Kittleson, Alfred Kittleson and Nels Kittleson.
Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood. 641-324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.
