Margaret Ellen Heinrichs

November 15, 1946-March 24, 2023

MASON CITY-Margaret Ellen “Meg” Heinrichs, 76, of Mason City, IA, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at the MercyOne North Iowa Inpatient Hospice Unit in Mason City after her 5 week courageous battle with colon cancer.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday March 28, 2023, at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave, Mason City, IA. Burial will take place at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, March 27, 2023, with a Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 7:00 PM, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.

Meg was born November 15, 1946, in Mason City, daughter of Willis and Agnes (Gasaway) Fitzgerald. She attended St. Joseph's grade school and graduated from Newman Catholic High School in 1965. She later attended LaJames College and worked as a hairdresser. When she lived in Fort Dodge, she taught at the LaJames school for a few years. Meg met and married the love of her life, Maurice Heinrichs, October 5, 1968. Their union was blessed with three children, Adam, Nicholas, and Bradi. While living in Mason City, she worked part time for the next 17 years at a beauty shop in Americana Nursing Home. After working with the beauty shop, she then began working at the Cosmetic Department at Walgreens. Meg then worked in patient registration for the Mason City Clinic until she retired in 2009.

Meg was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church as well as the St. Madonna's Circle. She volunteered with the Newman Catholic Schools and the Knights of Columbus. Meg absolutely adored her grandchildren and loved every moment she had to spend with them.

Meg is survived by her husband, Maurice; children, Adam (Julie) Heinrichs of Mason City, Nicholas (Meggan) Heinrichs, of Ankeny, IA, and Bradi (Wesley) Theilen, of Mason City; grandchildren, Alexander, Molly, Abby, Andrew, Lindsey, and Alex; great-granddaughter, Arya; siblings, Natalie French, of Rockford, IA, Joan Behr of Algona, IA, and Bill (Terri) Fitzgerald of Waterloo, IA; brother-in-law, Richard Heinrichs of Ottumwa, IA; sisters-in-law, Maxine Heinrichs Glencoe, MN, and Bernadine Heinrichs of Carroll, IA; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.

Meg was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Agnes; father and mother-in-law, Herman and Eleanora Heinrichs, sister, Mary “Sue” Dodge, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws, Robert Haywood, Raymond French, Cyril Heinrichs, Marvin Heinrichs, Harold Heinrichs, Cletus (Ruth) Heinrichs, Dolores (Don) Koster, Janice (Denny) Loew, and Mary Heinrichs; and nieces and nephews, Tammy Haxton, Glenn Koster, Ellen Norby, and Robert Loew.

