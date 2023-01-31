Margaret Elaine Seuser Hanson Krumm

July 31, 1925–January 20, 2023

The fullness of life has passed for our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, teacher and friend to so many, Margaret Krumm. She was 97.

Margaret Elaine Seuser was born on July 31, 1925, to Charles Wendell “Pat” and Evelyn Matilda Seuser in Freeborn County, Minnesota, the second of five sisters. The first years of her life were spent in and around Gordonsville, Minnesota, where she spent many happy days.

Margaret went to rural school near Gordonsville then to the high school in Northwood, Iowa, where she graduated at age 16. Too young to be issued a teaching certificate, she enrolled in the Teacher Training school in Austin, Minnesota, and by the spring of the following year she had her certificate and her first job at a rural one-room schoolhouse in Southern Minnesota. This was the auspicious beginning to a life committed to teaching in and out of the classroom. By the time she retired from her career in 1990 she had touched the lives of countless people. Her family is used to hearing, “your mom was my favorite teacher!”

On September 30, 1944, Margaret married Delbert Hanson at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, Minnesota. She stepped out of teaching in 1952 to prepare for motherhood and in May of 1953 their son, Doyle, was born. In 1955 their daughter, Eloise, was born and another girl, Wendy, came along in 1959. In motherhood, Margaret found a new calling which supplemented and fulfilled her life in new and wonderful ways.

No life is without challenges and one of the greatest for Margaret was losing Delbert in May of 1968. She had just returned to teaching third graders in Northwood but Iowa was requiring a four year teaching degree. Newly widowed with three kids, she had to return to college. In 1970 she graduated from Mankato State with a Bachelor of Arts in Education.

During that trying time Lyle Krumm, a friend of Delbert's, reached out to offer assistance as Margaret may need. Something happened between them no one could have predicted and on June 19, 1971, Margaret and Lyle were married at Deer Creek Lutheran Church, Carpenter, Iowa. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June of 2021, delighting in many happy memories of their years together.

If family was the heart of Margaret's life, music was the life blood that sustained her through all of her years. She started early and with no formal lessons. Her parents nudged their little girls along in piano, accordion, ukulele and guitar and they became known as the Seuser sisters, wearing outfits their mom made by hand and performing regularly at community events and programs. In high school, Margaret was a marimba soloist and competed in a Regional Band Contest. After marriage, Margaret became active in church music and for most of the rest of her life she was never without a role in music either as organist, accompanist, teacher or director. When asked how many students she instructed or accompanied for their solos, how many weddings and funerals, how many community performances she could only laugh. “Hundreds and hundreds!” One of her most cherished experiences was accompanist to the Elk Creek Boys, a men's quartet based out of Elk Creek Lutheran Church.

Margaret was a devoted member of the Lutheran Church first at Deer Creek in rural Carpenter, Iowa, then Bethany in Kensett, First Lutheran in Northwood, and Elk Creek in rural Kensett. In addition to her role in music, she served as Sunday School Superintendent, secretary of Higher Education and was a member of the Radio Committee for the circuit. She also took her turn as a member of the church council, representative to Annual Conference, and librarian/historian.

Margaret loved sports and was active with softball in the summer and bowling in the winter. In later years, golf became her sport. She was an avid Minnesota Twins and college basketball fan. The World Series and March Madness were highlights of the year for her.

Margaret was known to have the gift of gab and her wit and spunk will long be remembered. She sent humorous letters to her grandchildren filled with silliness and the family called her funny little sayings, “Margaretisms.” “If I wore that I'd look like a sack of potatoes.” “You'll never be Miss America if you don't brush your hair.” She would never swear. The closest would be, “well, sugar in the gourd” or “fiddlesticks.”

Margaret also had a special gift for correspondence with her impeccable hand-writing. Every morning she would read the daily devotion then sit and write out cards and letters to recognize births, weddings, anniversaries, confirmations, graduations, funerals and special occasions.

We know Mom entered the gates of heaven with joy in her heart excited to see her first husband, Delbert Hanson, her son, Doyle Hanson, her parents, sisters Irma, Lilly and Karen and the many others who passed before her. She is survived by her second husband, Lyle Krumm; two daughters Eloise Shipman of Corwith, Iowa and Wendy Hanson of Salt Lake City, Utah; her grandchildren Michael Shipman (Brooke) of Greensboro, North Carolina, Kelly Berte (Calvin) of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and Alexa Hanson Wagner of Salt Lake City, Utah and David Martin (Jacque) of Everett, Washington; her great grandchildren, Victoria Shipman, Cole and Jack Berte; her sister, Ardis Hanson, her sister-in-law Lois Krumm and many adored nieces and nephews.

Margaret touched countless lives and modeled a life of devotion, humility, tolerance and service. “Some things are taught and some things are caught,” she would say. We say our farewells knowing she is where she wants to be. Her final words of comfort to us would have been, “everything will be all right.” Our lives are forever enriched for the joy of having known and loved her.

There will be an informal open house visitation at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, rural Kensett, on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 2 to 4pm. Save the date for the Celebration of Life in July 2023. A fuller version of Margaret's life can be found on the Schroeder and Sites website.

In lieu of flowers, please direct your memorials to the family so they may be given to the organizations that will best reflect their mom's wishes. %Eloise Shipman, 113 St. Louis Boulevard, Corwith, IA 50430.

