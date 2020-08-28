Margaret E. Simkins
(1929-2020)
Margaret Elaine Simkins, 91, of Mason City, IA died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Kent Mechler from Good Shepherd officiating.
Margaret was born on June 1, 1929 in Dear Creek Township, IA to Daniel and Hazel (Inez) Neumann. She attended country school near St. Ansgar through 8th grade. On June 17, 1951 she was united in marriage at The Little Brown Church in Nashua to Claude Simkins. To their union, four daughters were born. Margaret was a homemaker and took care of her family. Margaret was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and volunteered for WELCA. Her hobbies included: knitting, sewing, gardening flowersegetables and all kinds of crafts. Margaret was an excellent seamstress and even sewed her daughters' wedding dresses. She was also a talented baker and would bake cakes for weddings and special occasions. Margaret enjoyed watching golf, Hee Haw, Lawrence Welk and Carol Burnett on T.V. She took many trips out West to Oregon, California and Nevada to visit family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters: Barbara (Doug) Pals of Mason City, Claudia (Ted) Schultz of Mason City, Cheryl (Gary) Spence of Mason City and Pamela (Steve) Cheville) of Rockford; grandchildren: Joshua (Erin) Pals, Jesse (Stacie) Pals, Joel Pals, Jonah (Joy) Pals, Seth (Katie) Schultz, Jeremy Schultz and Nicky Keel, Erin (Todd) Zell, Kayla (Lee) Nagel and Ethan (Jennifer) Cheville; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Neumann and sister, Lucille Simkins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Simkins; parents, Daniel and Hazel Neumann; sister, Marie Gregory and brother, Daniel Neumann.
A special thank you to Diane Kruckenberg and the staff and caregivers at Good Shepherd.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676, www.Fullertonfh.com, Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.