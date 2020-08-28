Margaret E. Simkins

Margaret was born on June 1, 1929 in Dear Creek Township, IA to Daniel and Hazel (Inez) Neumann. She attended country school near St. Ansgar through 8th grade. On June 17, 1951 she was united in marriage at The Little Brown Church in Nashua to Claude Simkins. To their union, four daughters were born. Margaret was a homemaker and took care of her family. Margaret was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and volunteered for WELCA. Her hobbies included: knitting, sewing, gardening flowersegetables and all kinds of crafts. Margaret was an excellent seamstress and even sewed her daughters' wedding dresses. She was also a talented baker and would bake cakes for weddings and special occasions. Margaret enjoyed watching golf, Hee Haw, Lawrence Welk and Carol Burnett on T.V. She took many trips out West to Oregon, California and Nevada to visit family.