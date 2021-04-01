Margaret (Downs) Lindahl
March 17, 1928-March 30, 2021
MASON CITY-Margaret Mary (Downs) Lindahl, 93, of Mason City, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th Street SE, with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Inurnment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time on Monday. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Margaret was born March 17, 1928 in Mason City, daughter of James and Genevieve (Baumstark) Downs, and baptized at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she remained a lifelong member. During her high school years, Margaret worked at Northwestern Bell, and attended Hamilton Business College for one year before meeting George Lindahl. On May 9, 1950, she married George at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City.
After their wedding, Margaret and George lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa for less than a year, moving back to Mason City, where they purchased a neighborhood grocery store. Lindahl Grocery was located at the point of the five-way intersection of East State, Maple Drive, and Kentucky, near East Park. Margaret and George raised three children, Mark, Kerry, and Anne, while operating Lindahl's Grocery, which they closed in 1972. Margaret and George also raised George's younger sister Patricia Lindahl Faber through her teenage years.
Margaret worked many hours at Lindahl's Grocery, letting children behind the counter to choose the candy they wanted, operating the cash register, and checking out customers.
She also worked for St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Holy Family Rectory, Kemp's Foods, and Knights of Columbus Insurance.
Margaret was especially proud of her grandchildren, Joe Lindahl and Margo Winter. Despite COVID-19, Margaret was able to meet her only great grandchild, Miles Lindahl, son of Joe and Kelly (Patava) Lindahl.
Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, George, along with all of her brothers and sisters. Survivors include her children, Mark (Becca) Lindahl of Des Moines, Kerry Lindahl of Mason City, and Anne (Randy) Winter of Wausau, Wisconsin, their families, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Margaret's family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the medical staff at Mercy One Hospital, staff of Mercy One North Iowa Hospice, and the staff at Oakwood Care Center of Clear Lake for their loving care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be sent to Oakwood Care Center.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.