Margaret (Downs) Lindahl

March 17, 1928-March 30, 2021

MASON CITY-Margaret Mary (Downs) Lindahl, 93, of Mason City, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th Street SE, with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Inurnment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time on Monday.

Margaret was born March 17, 1928 in Mason City, daughter of James and Genevieve (Baumstark) Downs, and baptized at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she remained a lifelong member. During her high school years, Margaret worked at Northwestern Bell, and attended Hamilton Business College for one year before meeting George Lindahl. On May 9, 1950, she married George at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City.