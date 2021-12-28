Margaret D. (Weinberger) Hellman

June 1, 1944-December 16, 2021

BELMOND-Margaret D. Hellman, 77 of Belmond, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret Hellman will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Graveside services will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation for Margaret Hellman will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 beginning with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake Service at 4:15 PM and continuing until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Wednesday morning.

Margaret was born June 1, 1944 in Osage, Iowa to Lawrence and Dolores (Rogers) Weinberger. She attended and graduated from Osage High School in June of 1963.

Margaret was united in marriage to Charles Hellman on April 15, 1978. Margaret and Charles had two children, Mary and Edward.

Margaret was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Belmond, and also taught CCD and was a member of Catholic Daughters. She loved spending her days scrapbooking, tatting, crocheting, doing genealogy, writing and puzzles.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Mary (Jesse) Gamble of Coulter; her son Edward (Brandi) Hellman of Belmond; grandchildren Jonathan Gamble, Nathan Gamble and Abby Brager; her sisters Virginia (Richard) Meirick of Osage and Theresa (Mike Pitt) Beland of Northwood; her brother Kenneth (Jo) Weinberger of Florida; along with nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles Hellman and companion George Simpson.