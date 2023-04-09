Margaret A. Trca

Dec. 31, 1933 – April 8, 2023

GARNER-Margaret A. Trca, 89, of Garner died Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Burial will be in St. John's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 3:30 p.m. followed by a Catholic Workman Rosary. www.cataldofuneralhome.com