Margaret A. Fisher

February 15, 1936-May 26, 2022

MASON CITY-Margaret A. Fisher, 86, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away May 26, 2022 at MercyOne Hospice in Mason City.

A Memorial Service will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday June 1, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA 50401, with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating.

Inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Margaret's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

She was born Margaret A. Bonker, February 15, 1936, west of Manly on a farm, the daughter of Ernest and Gertie (Gottschalk) Bonker. She attended Country School, west of Manly and graduated from Manly High School. After high school, she worked at Manly State Bank and later at American State Bank in Mason City. On July 28, 1968 she was united in marriage to Richard R. Fisher at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kensett. She enjoyed find-a -word puzzle books and embroidery work. She and Richard traveled a lot. They visited most of the United States.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Elizabeth Circle

She is survived by her sister Pearl (Leland) Buechele.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, November 20, 2018; parents, Ernest and Gertie; and in-laws, Reinhardt and Nellie Fisher.

