Margaret A. Dalen
(1928 - 2020)
Margaret Arlene Dalen, daughter of John and Venita (Hansen) Westergard, was born on June 4, 1928 in Graettinger, Iowa. She passed away on July 16, 2020 at Pearl Valley Nursing Home at the age of 92 years.
Margaret graduated from Lake Center School; she then attended Cedar Falls Teacher Training College in Spencer, Iowa. She taught school for three years. On June 4, (her birthday) 1948, she was united in marriage to Irven Dalen at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Graettinger. The couple made their home in Estherville, where they had Dalen Farm Equipment for 27 years. During what was supposed to be her retirement years, Margaret went back to work in the dietary department of the Good Samaritan Home in Estherville for 17 years.
She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger. Family was Margaret's priority; she was always there for them and lived for every holiday gathering with them. Her candy dishes and cookie jar were always full. Margaret was always baking, having a homemade treat of a rhubarb dessert or cinnamon rolls ready for company. She enjoyed plants and flowers. Margaret collected plates and spoons from her world travels. She was devout in her faith.
Left to Cherish her memory are her children Irlan (Terry) Dalen of Estherville; Francene Johnson of Sheldon, Iowa; Larry Dalen of San Diego, California; Jerry Dalen of Estherville; Marlene (Daniel) Nitchals of Mason City, Iowa; Ivan (Denise) Dalen of Graettinger; Brenda (Dennis) Moore of Wallingford; 15 grandchildren: Aaron (Kristi) Johnson; April (Jerry) Goebel; Jody Dalen; Jason (fiancée Nicole) Dalen; Haley Dalen; Logan Dalen; Sarah (Jerrad) Dirksen and Samantha (Drew) Gappa; Stephanie (Ryan) Craig, Michael (Brooke) Dalen, Tyler Dalen, and Kyle Dalen; Jessica (Mikkel) Mortel; Jennifer Moore and Joe (fiancée Abby) Moore; 21 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Shirley Anderson and Carol Morrow; brother-in-law Franklin Mett; sisters-in-law Janet Westergard, Ardie Westergard, Ethel Dalen, and Bonnie Dalen; many nieces and nephews; and special friends Jim and Karel Bishop.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Irven in 2009; son Rodney Dalen in 2012; son-in-law James Johnson; and her siblings: Elaine Henningsen, Doris Peton, Marlys Kiehl, Donald Westergard, Edna Mett, Richard Westergard, Helen Souders and Lyle Westergard.
No public memorial services will be held. The family requests that no flowers be sent, cards may be sent to Margaret Dalen C/O Brenda Moore, 2311 410th Ave., Wallingford, IA 51365.
Henry Olson Funeral Home of Graettinger is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.henryolsonfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.