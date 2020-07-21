× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret A. Dalen

(1928 - 2020)

Margaret Arlene Dalen, daughter of John and Venita (Hansen) Westergard, was born on June 4, 1928 in Graettinger, Iowa. She passed away on July 16, 2020 at Pearl Valley Nursing Home at the age of 92 years.

Margaret graduated from Lake Center School; she then attended Cedar Falls Teacher Training College in Spencer, Iowa. She taught school for three years. On June 4, (her birthday) 1948, she was united in marriage to Irven Dalen at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Graettinger. The couple made their home in Estherville, where they had Dalen Farm Equipment for 27 years. During what was supposed to be her retirement years, Margaret went back to work in the dietary department of the Good Samaritan Home in Estherville for 17 years.

She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger. Family was Margaret's priority; she was always there for them and lived for every holiday gathering with them. Her candy dishes and cookie jar were always full. Margaret was always baking, having a homemade treat of a rhubarb dessert or cinnamon rolls ready for company. She enjoyed plants and flowers. Margaret collected plates and spoons from her world travels. She was devout in her faith.