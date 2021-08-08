Mardelle Jean Larson
April 12, 1942-July 16, 2021
Mardelle Jean Larson, 79, of Tulsa, was received into heaven on July 16, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Mardelle was born on April 12, 1942, in Rowan, Iowa, the daughter of Norris and Grace Larson. She was raised in Britt, Iowa, graduating from high school in the class of 1960. After graduation, she was married and began her family, raising four children with commitment and devotion.
She had been a real estate agent for over 25 years in the Tulsa area, and enjoyed helping people find their dream homes. She loved Jesus, gardening, baking, and spending time with family and friends, who all benefited regularly from her devout prayer life. She was truly a woman of great faith, and that was reflected in her daily life. The gifts of hospitality and compassion were evident to all.
She is survived by her children; Kimberly Hight, and her husband, David, of Mendota, IL, Dawn McGalliard, and her husband, Daniel, of Newton, North Carolina, Ricky Larson, of Tulsa, OK, and John Larson, of Tulsa, OK, son by choice, David Horst, and his wife, Lisa, of Owasso, OK, grandchildren; Josiah, Emily, Jeremiah, and Zechariah McGalliard, and Aaron and Trevor Horst, great-granddaughter; Jewel McGalliard, and numerous other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
