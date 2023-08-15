Mardell Louise Pulliam

October 23, 1941 - August 10, 2023

MASON CITY - Mardell Louise Pulliam, 81, made her final journey to heaven on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Mardell Pulliam was born on October 23, 1941, to Rose and Milton Pulliam in Mason City, Iowa. She was a graduate of Mason City High School and was a proud member of the Northern Iowa community for her entire life.

Mardell's life cannot be contained within the walls of a single story. She was the embodiment of love, and loved her family, whether it was human or animal, with her entire self. There was never an animal or a person she came into contact with that she considered too far gone. She shared that life for 46 years with the love of her life, David Reckner and they lived in their home in Plymouth, Iowa together until her passing.

Mardell made everything around her beautiful and what she created she shared. Especially with her dear sisters/brothers-in-law and their families Karen (Tim) Hamilton, Connie (Dana) Bram and Dean (Barb) Reckner, and their children Jahan, Anjali, Angela (Brett), Alisa (Bry), John, Kimberly (Jeff), Travis (Nancy), Micheal (Tiffany), Elizabeth, Daniel (Sarah), and Matthew. Their special relationship was filled with joy, laughter, and genuine care. Their annual crafting trips were always highly anticipated and filled with good mischief.

She also looked forward to her trips "up North" to Minnesota to visit the home of her beloved niece Julie (Mark) Wagman and their family Sarah Curtiss, Anna (Andy) Wise, and Zachary (Corinne) Wagman. Mardell loved being by Lake Superior, connecting to her heritage at pow-wows, and belly laughing with her great-great niece and nephews (who called her Grantie) Ava, Allan, Rowan and Coda. Whether it was sewing a new ribbon skirt or singing in the car to "Brand New Key", joy and love radiated from their time together.

Mardell will be so greatly missed. Her impact on the lives around her made a lasting impression on everyone she came into contact with, including her dear life-long sister friend Betty Vanover, and her beloved cats Flash and T.

She is preceded in death by her family members Milton (Pansy) Pulliam, Rose Fessenden, Faye (Buzz) Fessenden, Eva Pulliam, and Micheal Pulliam.

