Marcus “Stub” Bartusek

Stub was born on September 16, 1925, the son of Albin and Mary (Seidel) Bartusek of Manly, IA. He was a graduate of Manly High School's Class of 1944, his mother actually walked for him at graduation because he was already drafted in the US Army during WWII. Stub served our grateful country until March 1946, where he was in the Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge), Rhineland, and Central Europe Campaigns. Throughout his military career he attained Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Belgian Fourragere (along with many others) and in October of 2018 he received the French Legion of Honor from the French Consulate. Stub wasn't one to share his War stories, that was until he went on the Honor Flight in September 2009 and a WWII Battlefield Tour in 2016 with family, which enlightened some of his memories. After those trips, he shared endless experiences that his family will share for generations to come.