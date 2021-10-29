Marcille Elizabeth Bender

December 21, 1926-October 26, 2021

MASON CITY-Marcille Elizabeth Bender, 94, of Mason City, IA died on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will be having a private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Marcille was born on December 21, 1926 on the family farm in Rockwell, IA to Oscar and Elizabeth (Deinhart) Vosburgh. She graduated from Mason City High School. Marcille was united in marriage to John “Jack” Bender on August 24, 1946 at St Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City and to their union three children were born: Marcia, Jane and Mike.

In her earlier years, Marcille loved tap dancing and traveling; she would dance in shows in places like Chicago. She was an excellent cook and baker, especially when it came to her chocolate cake that her family devoured. Marcille's personal favorite dessert was her ice cream. She also was an avid vegetable gardener and did a lot of canning over the years. Marcille was a basketball, football and baseball fan. Her favorite quarterback was Aaron Rodgers; she cheered for the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. Marcille will be remembered as a loving mom, grandma, sister and friend.

Her family would like to express their gratitude to Rockwell Community Nursing Home for their upmost care for Marcille the last few weeks of her life while she resided there.

Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, Marcia (Larry) Stoeffler Robinson, Jane (Scott) McKinnon and Mike Bender; grandchildren: Shane (Jody) Stoeffler, Shannon (Kris) Stoeffler and Shad (Amy) Stoeffler; great-grandchildren, Blake, Brock, Sena, Sharlyn, Spencer and Pyper; great-great-grandchildren, Morley and Nasher; sister, Marlene Borcherding and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Bender in 2001; parents, Oscar and Elizabeth Vosburgh; siblings, Marvin Vosburgh, Martin Vosburgh and Marlys Nowak and son-in-law, Gary Stoeffler.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes