Marcile Elaine Skram

September 3, 1927-November 14, 2022

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania Avenue. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Marcile was born September 3, 1927, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Mason City to parents Elmer and Myrtle Mostrom of Kensett, Iowa. She attended primary school in Worth County and graduated from Kensett High School in 1945. She attended Iowa State Teacher's College (UNI). War time caused teacher shortages and she was offered the opportunity to become a country school teacher in Worth County.

Marcile and Art were married August 4, 1946, at Elk Creek Lutheran Church in Kensett, Iowa. To this union two children were born, Mary Ann and Paul. They moved to Mason City where she played an active role in starting and operating the Art Skram Music Company. Marcile enjoyed volunteering at church and study groups, YWCA, Women's Club, and PEO Chapter IW. She enjoyed reading, music and making beautiful Norwegian pastries for the Trinity Lutheran Church annual bazaar. Marcile and Art became interested in their family heritages and traveled extensively on numerous trips to Norway and Sweden to visit family and friends there.

Survivors include Mary Ann (Bob) Reddall of Burnsville, MN, and Paul (Betty) of Cedar Rapids, IA, Grandchildren Jennifer (James) Gonsalves of Cookeville, TN and children Joshua and Christopher, John (Elizabeth) Reddall of Apple Valley MN and children Emma and Linnea, Steve (Brook) of Johnston, IA, and their children Kajsa and Huck, and Kristin Reddall of St. Paul, MN. She is also survived by sister's-in-law, Donna Mostrom, Ardella Mostrom and Nylene Thompson, and many nieces and nephews, and special friend Alyce Bailey.

Marcile was preceded in death by her husband Art, parents, Elmer and Myrtle Mostrom, and Brothers, Dean, Duane, and David.

